Russian prime minister to pay 2-day visit to China

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will start a two-day official visit to China on Tuesday, the government has announced.

"On December 19-20, Mikhail Mishustin will visit China in accordance with the agreement reached with the Chinese side," said a statement by the Russian government on Telegram on Monday.

It said the 28th regular meeting of Russia and China's heads of government is scheduled to take place in Beijing.

"Mikhail Mishustin will meet with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and hold negotiations with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang," the release said.