U.S. approves sale of 35 Black Hawk helicopters, military armaments to Greece for nearly $2B

Air Force C5 Galaxy delivers U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft and soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Task Force Phoenix in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at Riga International Airport, Latvia on March 1, 2017. (AA File Photo)

The U.S. has approved the sale of 35 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as well as other military armaments to Greece worth $1.95 billion.

The deal contains 35 UH-60 M-type (Black Hawk) helicopters, along with other military armaments such as mini-guns, machine guns, rockets, advanced electronic suits, training, and logistical support, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Friday, adding that Sikorsky, one of the defense giant's Lockheed Martin companies, will serve as the deal's principal contractor.

Earlier in July, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced that the country planned to spend some €11.5 billion (approximately $12.62 billion) more on arms over the next four years.

Nineteen major procurements are scheduled over the next four years, including at least 20 F-35 fighter jets and the modernization of 37 F-16 Block 50 aircraft, Dendias said in a speech to parliament.

These, along with the procurement of three FDI-type frigates and 24 Rafael war jets from France, as well as 83 more F-16 jet updates, will greatly improve the Greek armed forces' capabilities, the defense minister said during a plenary discussion on the newly formed government's policy program.

On March 29, Greece also approved the purchase of Israeli-made SPIKE NLOS missile systems during a meeting of its National Security Governmental Council chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.