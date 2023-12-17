Pope voices hope approaching Christmas holiday will strengthen paths to peace

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, December 17, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Pope Francis on Sunday voiced hope that the approaching Christmas holiday will strengthen paths leading to peace.

Addressing Sunday mass worshippers at St. Peter's Square, he said: "Let us not forget our brothers suffering from wars in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and other conflict regions. May Christmas' approach strengthen ways leading to peace."

He deplored "grave and painful news" from Gaza, including airstrikes on "unarmed civilians."

Francis described Israel's attacks on Christians and churches in Gaza as "terror."

The pontiff's address came one day after Israeli snipers "murdered" a mother and her daughter and shot seven other people at the Parish of the Holy Family, the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

"One (woman) was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety," said a patriarchate statement, adding: "No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents."

During the current conflict, which began on Oct. 7, Israel has hit churches, hospitals, and schools, which under the rules of war should be off-limits.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have since been killed and 51,000 injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.





















