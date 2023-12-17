Japanese, ASEAN leaders gather for summit as ties mark 50th anniversary

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in a summit on Sunday to discuss ways of expanding economic and security cooperation as they mark the 50th anniversary of friendship.

Leaders from the 10-member grouping, except from Myanmar, are attending the summit, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Additionally, Timor Leste, a Southeast Asian nation, is also taking part in the regional meeting.

After the gathering in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ASEAN counterparts will issue a joint vision statement and implementation plan showing future areas of cooperation, such as maritime security and supply chains.

Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who are serving as co-chairs, are set to hold a joint news conference after the summit.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Laos's Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Mateen, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Mamet, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Timor Leste's Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao posed for a group photo prior to their talks.













