STUDENT EXPELLED FROM U.S. SCHOOL DUE TO MOTHERS PRO-PALESTINIAN POSTS

According to reports in the U.S. media, 15-year-old Jad Abuhamda, a student at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, has become a victim of the anti-Palestinian sentiment in the country.

Abuhamda was expelled from school due to the social media posts of his mother, Maha Almasri, who works as a math teacher at the same school. Almasri's posts criticized Israel's "collective punishment" in Gaza.

In a written statement from the school administration, Almasri's social media posts were deemed "hateful and provocative," while Almasri denied the allegations, stating that her posts aimed only to draw attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Abuhamda, a sophomore who has been a student at the school for 10 years, emphasized that his expulsion was unjust and disappointing.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil liberties organization in the U.S., issued a statement calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the incident.








