King Charles leads tributes to Australian entertainer Barry Humphries

A message from Australia's head of state, King Charles III, has led tributes to Barry Humphries at a state memorial service for the late entertainer at the Sydney Opera House.



The Australian stage and screen veteran, who died on April 22 aged 89, was best known for his satirical characters during a seven-decade career entertaining generations of fans.



Australian TV presenter Richard Wilkins hosted the state service on Friday, opening proceedings by thanking Humphries' family for their attendance in honour of their "husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and auntie," referencing his most well-known character, Dame Edna Everage.



Following the playing of the Australian national anthem, Australia's minister for the arts Tony Burke took to the stage to read a message from Charles.



The message said: "I suspect that all those who appeared on stage or TV with Barry's Dame Edna, or who found her appearing at the back of the royal box will have shared that unique sensation where fear and fun combine.



"Those who tried to stand on their dignity soon lost their footing. Those who wondered whether Australia's housewife superstar might this time just go too far, were always proved right. No-one was safe.



"Barry Humphries, through his creations, poked and prodded us, exposed pretensions, punctured pomposity, surfaced insecurities, but most of all, (helped us) laugh at ourselves."



The King's message continued: "This cultured and erudite man, with his love of literature and the visual arts and passion for Weimar cabaret, could not have been more different from his various stage incarnations.



"Like so many, I have been deeply saddened by his passing. Life really won't be the same without him. May our gladioli bloom in celebration of his memory."



In a video message, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Humphries' characters Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson a great example of "the duality of power."



He said: "(They make up) two halves of the one extraordinary whole. Two contrasting figures who ultimately balanced each other.



"No matter how unruly his creations became, it was Barry who had the final word. He brought people from every state and territory together and, in the process, this genius, this comedic giant, brought such joy to every part of Australia.



"Then, like a never-ending bunch of gladioli, he showered it upon the world."

