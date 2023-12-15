German envoy slams inhuman mistreatment by Israel forces towards AA photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in occupied East Jerusalem

German ambassador to Israel on Friday slammed the Israeli forces' attack on Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"This is appalling and very worrying police behavior," Steffen Seibert wrote on X, commenting on the assault on the Anadolu photojournalist.

He also published a video documenting the violent attack on Mustafa Alkharouf while on duty.

"In what way can it possibly serve the security of the citizens of Israel?" The German ambassador questioned.

The attack on Alkharouf occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers, as the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Friday prayers enter the 10th week.

Israeli police, who set up barricades in the area, first pulled out their weapons at Alkharouf, who was covering the news, and then threw him on the ground, beating and kicking him.

Alkharouf suffered severe blows resulting in injuries to his face and body and was transported by ambulance to the Makassed Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident comes amid the over two-month Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 18,787 Palestinians and dozens of journalists.







