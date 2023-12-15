All parties must ensure protection of journalists: UN

All parties must adhere to international human rights law and ensure the protection of journalists, Director of UN Information Service Alessandra Vellucci told Anadolu after its photojournalist was attacked by Israeli forces in Jerusalem on Friday.

"Media equipment, offices, and studios must not be the target of attacks or reprisals," she underlined.

The Israeli forces on Friday violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf, who had been on duty in the occupied East Jerusalem before he was hospitalized.

The incident occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, as restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Friday prayers at the mosque went into their 10th week.

The head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Anthony Bellanger, also condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on Alkharouf by Israeli forces.

"It's a nightmare. It's a catastrophic situation. So, it's difficult to say more except that we condemn," Bellanger told Anadolu.

Every day, civilians as well as journalists become "victims of the Israeli military," he stressed, adding that at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.

He said that the federation will document all cases, including the attack against Alkharouf, for the International Criminal Court.