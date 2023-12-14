Ukrainian president urges Europe not to ‘fall back into indecision’ over EU accession talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday it is very important that Europe does not "fall back into indecision," as a European Council meeting to decide whether to begin accession talks with Kyiv started in Brussels.

"It's very important that Europe doesn't fall back into indecision today. Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy or as unable to make decisions," Zelensky said in a video message at the European Council meeting.

Noting that Europe didn't make any such mistakes during this year, Zelensky said Russia gained nothing on the frontline or in its attempts to "divide and demean Europeans."

"Europe maintained its unity. Europe didn't let its people get dragged into any of the crises the Kremlin always dreams of. You all realized that now is not the time for half-measures or hesitation," Zelensky said, thanking Europe for the strong decisions made and their implementation.

Zelensky said that the choice made during the European Council meeting is one that was promised to Ukraine, adding that he has not heard of any counter-argument for the start of Kyiv's accession talks.

"Last year, Ukraine received clear recommendations on how to move forward. We have passed the key laws. You all-and I emphasize: all-know well that we fulfilled every obligation.

"And there was a clear schedule for the EU-today is a day for a political decision in response to what we've accomplished. It's about opening accession negotiations with Ukraine. And in March next year-approving the negotiation framework for moving forward," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's president went on to urge those participating in the meeting to "not betray the people and their faith in Europe," stating Europeans will not see any benefit in the rejection of beginning accession talks.

"Putin will surely use this against you personally, and against all of Europe. Don't give him this first-and only-victory of the year. Europe must win, agreements must be honored, and words must matter," he concluded.