BORRELL REITERATES EUS INSISTENCE ON TWO-STATE SOLUTION TO FIND PEACE BETWEEN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE

European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to a two-state solution.



Borrell addressed the Israeli-Palestinian session at the General Assembly of the European Parliament (EP).



Emphasizing the EU's insistence on the two-state solution, Borrell stated, "We need to find a balanced solution to the problem. The most important thing right now is to prevent more people from dying and find a political solution to this conflict. Unfortunately, the Israeli Prime Minister said he is against such a policy. He guarantees that there will never be a Palestinian state."



Borrell appealed to the MEPs: "Now, working for this (two-state solution) will be the EU's biggest commitment now and in the future. Therefore, we must raise our voices decisively against the further expansion of settlements that violate United Nations resolutions. We should try to stop violence not only in Gaza but also in the occupied Palestinian territories."



The EU High Representative criticized the Israeli government's opposition to a two-state solution with the following words: "It is noteworthy to hear from the Israeli Prime Minister several times that they are against it. That solution is the only guarantee to stop what is happening now. How can one oppose the political solution that the international community wants? Isn't it logical to support the solution of establishing two states?"



Acknowledging Israel's right to self-defense but also noting that, like any right, it has limits, Borrell said, "We should ask ourselves whether Israel respects international law. This is a question that we all have to answer. I won't answer this question because there is no consensus within the EU. However, personally, I believe that this right also has limits. I believe that it is not morally justified to kill so many innocent people."



Borrell, the High Representative of the EU, added: "I believe that we have the right to criticize Israel's behavior without being accused of anti-Semitism. I demand the right to demand the existence of a Palestinian state without being accused of questioning the existence of the state of Israel."











