Former American Catholic priest who converted to Islam now promoting Mevlana teachings as a Mevlevi dervish

Inspired by Rumi's teachings, Prof. Dr. Craig Victor Fenter – an American Catholic priest who adopted the name "Ismail" upon embracing Islam – became a Mevlevi dervish and began offering Masnavi classes to individuals from all seven continents.



Hailing from the U.S. and ordained as a priest for a decade following his time at a Catholic institution, Fenter crossed paths with Esin Çelebi Bayru, who happens to be the 22nd descendent of Mevlana, in 2004.







Following his attendance at the Şeb-i Arus ceremonies in Konya in 2005, upon Bayru's invitation, Fenter was profoundly moved by the sema ritual, the ethereal ambience of the gatherings, and the captivating stories. As a result, he embraced Islam in 2006.



In 2021, Fenter made the decision to move to Konya in order to deepen his understanding of Mevlevism and be closer to Mevlana. During his time there, he received guidance from Nadir Karnıbüyük, also known as the "Mevlevi grandfather."







As a Mevlevi dervish, Fenter set out to share the teachings of Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi, which had transformed his own life, with a broader audience and impact others.



Fenter, who has been involved with the International Mevlana Foundation for 2.5 years, shared with Anadolu Agency that he currently provides Masnavi classes online to a diverse group of 40 students from various countries such as Canada, China, Australia, and Mexico.







Fenter revealed that he began teaching Masnavi classes in English 1.5 years ago, after interacting with individuals from various countries at the foundation where he served as an interpreter.



Fenter, who receives countless inquiries from people seeking to study the Masnavi, explained: "Using a newly translated English copy of the Masnavi from Konya, I have started conducting Zoom classes. Participants from diverse countries like China, Pakistan, Argentina, Egypt, Russia, Mexico, England, Ireland, Iran, Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Türkiye join in every Friday at 06:30. Currently, I have a group of 40 enthusiastic students. The class is truly special as it brings together individuals from different backgrounds including Christians, Muslims and Jews."







Fenter laid out these statements in his remarks related to his spiritual journey from a Catholic priest to a Mevlevi Dervish:



Personally, I feel a strong connection to Mevlana and the people of Konya as well as my sheikh and fellow dervishes. This particular location holds significant meaning and holds a special place in my heart. I am deeply attached to it and have the desire to remain here permanently and obtain Turkish citizenship. I am convinced that Mevlana has summoned me to be here, and I eagerly answered his call.







Every day in his presence, I recite 'ya sabır' (O patience). It is crucial to remain patient as any impatience may result in missed opportunities. Therefore, it is important to wait patiently as I continue to serve Mevlana. My emotions were overwhelmed when I approached him.



Remaining in that place, biding my time, remaining hushed and lost in my thoughts. Suddenly, a sharp projectile pierced my heart and shattered it. Tears streamed down my face as I struggled to comprehend the overwhelming sensations.







Is it affection? Is it grandeur? Is it splendor? All of these emotions consumed me, yet words eluded me in attempting to capture their essence. I was unsure of what I experienced, but deep down I knew it was something inspired by Mevlana."



