Rockets fired from Gaza fall off Tel Aviv coast: Israeli media

Rockets launched from Gaza fell into the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday.

Warning sirens did not sound before the incident, it added.

"Two missiles were launched from Gaza and fell into the sea, off the coast of Tel Aviv," the Israeli Channel 12 said.

"There were no reports of injuries or damage," the channel quoted the Israeli ambulance service as saying.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, confirmed that it fired a missile salvo in response to the "Zionist massacres against civilians."

Israel resumed its military offensive against the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.







