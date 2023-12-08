Protection of civilians 'critical,' Biden tells Netanyahu as toll mounts

US President Joe Biden emphasized the "critical need" for Israel to protect civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip during a telephone call with Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Thursday.

Biden stressed the need for Israel to "separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities," the White House said in a statement.

"The President underscored the importance of the continuous and sustained flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He welcomed the recent Israeli decision to ensure that fuel levels will meet requisite needs, but stressed that much more assistance was urgently required across the board," it said.

"The President expressed his deep concern for the hostages that remain in Gaza. He reiterated that the ICRC must be permitted to access remaining hostages held by Hamas terrorists," it added.

The call comes as officials in Gaza said at least 17,177 people have died since Israel began its war in the coastal enclave in retaliation for Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack.

The vast majority of those killed in Gaza -- about 70% -- have been women and children. More than 46,000 have been injured.

An estimated 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, representing 85% of the population. Many lack necessities such as food, water, dignified shelter and sanitation facilities, as well as medical care, according to the UN.

In a separate call with Jordanian King Abdullah, Biden "reiterated his commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, and thanked His Majesty for Jordan's critical partnership in this effort."

"The President and King Abdullah affirmed their commitment to work together and with other regional partners to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state," said the White House.