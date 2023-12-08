One more lie of zionist Israel exposed | IDF arrested Palestinian civilians not Hamas members in northern Gaza - report

In response to social media posts from Israel's propaganda accounts, the claim that the Israeli army captured numerous Hamas members in Han Yunus was proved to be wrong by the Turkish Disinformation Combat Center.

Israel has failed to provide evidence supporting the assertion that those detained are indeed "Hamas members." Investigations reveal the arrests occurred not in Han Yunus, in the southern Gaza Strip, as claimed, but in Beyt Lahya, north of Jabalia.

Among those detained are journalist Diaa El Kahlot and relatives, indicating civilians were targeted, as reported by Israeli media.

The source of the images circulating in Israeli media is identified as Israeli war correspondent Itay Blumental.

Blumental shared the images with a note stating, "Numerous individuals surrendering in the Gaza Strip have been arrested by the IDF. Now, it will be checked if any of these individuals are members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad."

Contrary to Israeli media's portrayal, the footage shows, "Palestinian men surrendering to the IDF in the Jabalia area."

Discrepancies with the claim led to investigations into the detained Palestinians and the location of the arrests.

Local journalists report that the Israeli army arrested Palestinian civilians seeking refuge in a school in northern Gaza Strip.

The identified location in the footage is near "Ulayyan Pharmacy," opposite the Jabalia Refugee Camp and El Foqa School.

Diaa El Kahlot, one of those forced to undress and have hands tied in the footage, was confirmed to be an El Arabi journalist arrested in Beyt Lahya's Pazar Street with siblings and relatives.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor President Ramy Abdu confirmed on December 7 that those arrested were Palestinian civilians, including 15-year-old children and elderly individuals.

Israeli sources have not provided evidence supporting the claim that those arrested were Hamas members.

Based on available information, the arrest location is identified as the Jebeliye-Beyt Lahya region in the northern Gaza Strip, not Han Yunus. The detainees appear to be civilians residing in camps and schools in the region.







