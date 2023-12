News World Israel police intervene with Palestinians after Friday prayers

The Israeli police intervened with Palestinians around the Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers. In Jerusalem, Israeli soldiers used tear gas to intervene with Palestinians around the Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published December 08,2023

Since October 7th, Israel has maintained its blockade on the Gaza Strip and the ongoing killing of unarmed civilians.



