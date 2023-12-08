Israel can do more to 'reduce civilian casualties' in Gaza: White House

The White House said on Friday that Israel can do more to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

"We certainly all recognize more can be done to try to reduce civilian casualties, and we're going to keep working with our Israeli counterparts to that end," said National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby during his remarks en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.

He said the US "certainly" shares international concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that President Joe Biden "is literally leading a global effort to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza."

Kirby said Washington is moving more humanitarian aid, including water, food, and medicine, into Gaza and that it is working with Israeli authorities to keep up the level of fuel entering the Palestinian enclave.

"We're mindful of the suffering inside Gaza and we're doing everything we can to help alleviate that, including I would add, continuing to work with our Israeli counterparts to be as cautious, deliberate, and careful as they can in their targeting," he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.