ICC: Intentionally obstructing delivery of aid to Gazan civilians could be considered war crime

Khan, in a statement from account X, mentioned the letter sent by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the UNSC. This is the first time Article 99 has been invoked to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and maintain global peace.



Prosecutor Khan of the ICC stressed that intentionally hindering the distribution of humanitarian resources to civilians in Gaza could potentially be considered a violation of the Rome Statute and classified as a war crime.







In his letter to the UNSC, Guterres highlighted the serious danger faced by civilians in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks, the absence of a safe haven for them, and the collapse of the healthcare system.