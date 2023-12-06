Erdoğan calls on U.S. to take steps to solve F-16 dispute

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made significant statements to the press on his return flight after his official visit to Qatar.



Question: After Türkiye's removal from the F-35 program, it was stated that our application to acquire F-16s with modernization kits was viewed positively politically by the U.S. administration. However, there is a congressional process according to the requirements of the American system. But it seems that this congressional process is going somewhat slowly and ambiguously. We are under the impression that it is progressing a bit slowly. What is the current situation regarding the U.S. Congress or, generally, with the F-16s? On the other hand, there has been an intention for Türkiye to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. In general, there has been a perception that both issues are associated with Türkiye approving Sweden's NATO membership in recent times. Besides, there is currently a process being evaluated in our Parliament. Sir, are the countries we are dealing with trying to bring Türkiye to the table with certain additional conditions beyond this?



While answering the question related to the f-16 dispute between Ankara and Washington, Erdoğan stressed the following statements in his remarks:



"In the matter of the F-16, we told our counterparts, 'If the United States has a Congress, we also have our Congress, meaning our Parliament.' There is nothing to say until a final decision comes from our Parliament. 'As the President, I referred this to the parliament, and you thanked me. I did my duty, but I also expect something from you. Simultaneously, pass this through your Congress on this matter, let's take these steps together.' I am saying this.



Another issue is the Eurofighter Typhoon matter... Moreover, regarding the Eurofighter, the view of the United Kingdom is actually positive. Unfortunately, there is an issue in Germany. However, to resolve the issues, there has been a positive approach from the United Kingdom. They say they will discuss the matter with the Germans. At this point, we also have other alternatives."



