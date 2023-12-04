Northern Cyprus, Kyrgyz presidents meet in Bishkek

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar met on Monday with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Noting that he first met with Japarov one-on-one and then at an inter-delegation dinner, Tatar told the press: "It was a cordial meeting."

The Northern Cypriot leader also said that he told Japarov about the Cyprus issue, the injustices perpetrated against Northern Cyprus, its problems on the international stage, the reasons for the two-state solution policy, and the current state of the Cyprus issue.

Describing his visit to Kyrgyzstan as "very successful," Tatar said that they requested that Kyrgyzstan "increase its support for us."

Erhan Arikli, the TRNC public works and transport minister, who accompanied Tatar at the dinner with the Kyrgyzstan president, shared a photo from the meeting between Tatar and Japarov on social media.

Earlier on Monday, Tatar spoke at the opening ceremony of the Energy Investments and Cooperation Conference in Kyrgyzstan hosted by Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University, where he was the guest of honor.

Thanking those who contributed to his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Tatar said: "Today is a historic day. I am pleased to meet you and satisfy your longing in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University, at the foothills of Mount Tengri, in the homeland of Kyrgyzstan, where you welcomed me with such excitement."