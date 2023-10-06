Türkiye will never allow terrorists to nest near its borders: Erdoğan aide

Türkiye is committed to preventing terrorists from nesting near its borders, said an official on Friday.

"We will never allow terrorist organizations trying to nest in our border regions," Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief adviser to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said on X.

"The aerial operation launched by our heroic Turkish army in northern Syria is an indicator of our justified fight against terrorism," he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the Turkish army carried out comprehensive operations against YPG/PKK terrorist targets in Iraq and Syria in line with Ankara's right to self-defense following Sunday's foiled attack in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior Ministry gate while another terrorist was killed by security forces on Sunday. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' ties to the terrorist group PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.