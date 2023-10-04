Names of possible Nobel chemistry prize winners leaked in email

This year's Nobel Prize winners in chemistry may have been prematurely revealed by Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences hours before the official announcement on Wednesday.



The academy purportedly wrote in an email that three researchers will receive the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the discovery and development of quantum dots."



The email was sent out around four hours before the announcement and seen by numerous Swedish media outlets, including the Aftonblat and Dagens Nyheter dailies.



The three winning scientists were named Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus and Alexei I Ekimov.



Officially, the winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced in Stockholm on Wednesday at 1145 am (0945 GMT) at the earliest.



Members of the Royal Academy of Sciences told various Swedish media outlets that the email was an oversight and that a final decision on the laureates had not yet been made.



The spokeswoman for the academy told dpa in Stockholm. "The academy has not made a decision yet."











