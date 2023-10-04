AFGHAN TALIBAN REJECT PAKISTANS PLAN TO EXPEL REFUGEES

The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday rejected Pakistan's plan to expel "foreigners" illegally living in the country, asking Islamabad to reconsider its decision.

The Taliban interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also rejected the allegations that Afghans are involved in terror activities in Pakistan.

"The behavior of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable. The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan's security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them," Mujahid said on X.

His statement came after Pakistan on Tuesday announced a one-month deadline for all the "illegal immigrants" to leave the country.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Islamabad, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the government is giving a deadline to all foreigners living illegally to leave the country by Nov. 1.

After the deadline, he said, all the illegal immigrants will be deported.

On Wednesday, Balochistan caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that after the deadline ends, the government will confiscate the properties and businesses of illegal foreigners.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan earlier reported that out of a total of 1.1 million foreigners who are posing a serious threat to national security, all illegal residents will be expelled from the country in the first phase.

In the second phase, those with Afghan citizenship and in the third phase, those with proof of residence cards will be evicted.

A plan for eviction of "illegally residing" Afghan refugees has also been approved "as the lot is involved in funding, facilitating and smuggling terrorists whereas 700,000 Afghans have not renewed their proof of residence in Pakistan."

The latest development coincides with an ongoing crackdown on illegal Afghan refugees amid a fresh spate of terrorist attacks across the country.

If the plan is executed, it will be the biggest expulsion of refugees in the region in recent history.