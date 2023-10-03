SWEDISH PREMIER NOT SURE IF COUNTRYS NATO ACCESSION WOULD BE APPROVED IN OCTOBER

Swedish premier not sure if country's NATO accession would be approved in October

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Tuesday he cannot say if his country's NATO membership application will be approved by the Turkish parliament this month.

"I cannot promise that our NATO membership will be approved in October. This decision belongs to Türkiye, and Türkiye makes its own decisions," he told reporters.

He said Stockholm and Ankara agreed that the approval process for Sweden's membership would be sent to the Turkish parliament "as soon as possible" after the opening of parliament.

"Now the parliament is open. I think it is time for Sweden's NATO membership to be ratified," he said.