Azerbaijan criticizes French foreign minister’s remarks against Baku

Azerbaijan on Tuesday criticized French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's remarks against Baku during her visit to Armenia.

"Repetition by (Catherine Colonna) of fake 'blockade' and 'forced displacement' narratives in her meetings in Armenia doesn't serve peace," Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, wrote on X.

"Her statements on 'France always standing by Armenia's side' finally removed all masks off French claims to being an honest broker & neutral mediator," Hajizada added.

During her contacts in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Colonna blamed Azerbaijan for the recent developments in Karabakh.

In the fall of 2020, with Türkiye lending its support, in 44 days of clashes Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Then, earlier this month, in the wake of provocations by Armenian forces in Karabakh, Azerbaijan said it had launched "counter-terrorism" activities to uphold the trilateral peace pact. After 24 hours, a cease-fire was reached, with Azerbaijan widely seen as the victor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to meet on Oct. 5 in the Spanish city of Granada to discuss the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.













