Mohamed Muizzu elected president of Maldives

People's National Congress (PNC) candidate Mohamed Muizzu speaks during a press conference in Male, on September 30, 2023. (AFP)

Mohamed Muizzu was elected President of Maldives late Saturday, according to early results.

Preliminary results place Muizzu, from the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) - Peoples National Congress (PNC), in the lead with 53.8%, said media reports.

Incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) received 46.2% of the vote.

Voting at 574 nationwide polling booths opened at 8 a.m. local time.

More than 282,000 people were registered to vote, with eight candidates running for the top post.