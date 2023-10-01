Mohamed Muizzu elected president of Maldives

Mohamed Muizzu was elected President of Maldives late Saturday, according to early results.
Preliminary results place Muizzu, from the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) - Peoples National Congress (PNC), in the lead with 53.8%, said media reports.
Incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) received 46.2% of the vote.
Voting at 574 nationwide polling booths opened at 8 a.m. local time.
More than 282,000 people were registered to vote, with eight candidates running for the top post.