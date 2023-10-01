Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

Azerbaijan on Sunday condemned a terrorist suicide attack in the Turkish capital Ankara, stressing its enduring solidarity with Türkiye.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out near the Interior Ministry of our brotherly nation Türkiye," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We express our solidarity with Türkiye, as a country that has suffered from terrorism, and we always support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," it added.

Two police officers were slightly injured in a terrorist suicide bombing Sunday in front of the Security Directorate General in Ankara.

"Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the Security Directorate General, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralized," said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X.

He added that the two police officers are being treated for their injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Ankara prosecutors have launched an investigation into the attack.