Putin vows to rebuild occupied Ukraine, one year after annexations

On the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of the four Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged reconstruction of the war-torn regions.



"Schools, hospitals, residential buildings and roads, museums and monuments" would be rebuilt and reconstructed, Putin said in a video message released by the Kremlin on Saturday.



All Russian regions were providing their "brotherly help" in the reconstruction effort, he added.



Putin, in violation of international law and following referendums widely derided internationally as fraudulent shams, signed agreements with the occupation leaders of the four regions on September 30, 2022, to become part of the Russian Federation.



Ukraine continues to fight a counteroffensive in hopes of liberating the territories from Russian occupation.



"Ahead of us lies a great task and the solution of difficult challenges, the implementation of a great programme of reconstruction and socio-economic development of our historic regions," Putin continued in the clip. "And we will definitely achieve our set goals."



The Russian president called the annexation of the territories, which was not recognized by any other country in the world, a "historic and fateful event."



He thanked the people of the territories, whose determination had made Russia even stronger: "We are one people. And together we overcome everything, find an answer to all challenges."



Even after more than a year and a half of war, Russia does not completely control any of the four annexed regions. Ukraine has also managed to retake occupied parts of the territories during months of fighting.









