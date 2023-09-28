UK Defence Secretary Shapps visits President Zelensky in Ukraine

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has visited Kiev and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Shapps' visit to Ukraine's capital was confirmed in a video shared by Zelensky on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.



In the video, Shapps can be seen meeting Ukraine's leader alongside military officials from both countries.



On X, Zelensky said: "I received UK Defence Secretary [Grant Shapps] in Kyiv.



"I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities.



"We discussed further defence co-operation and steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defence."



The trip to Ukraine comes at an early point in Shapps' career as defence secretary.



He was appointed to the post at the end of August, having previously held a series of senior government positions.



