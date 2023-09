More than 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN

More than 2,500 migrants died or went missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe so far in 2023, a UN High Commissioner for Refugees official said Thursday.

"By September 24, over 2,500 people were accounted as dead or missing in 2023 alone," Ruven Menikdiwela, director of the UNHCR New York office, told the Security Council.

That number marked a large increase over the 1,680 dead or missing migrants in the same period in 2022.