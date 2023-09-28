EU commissioner 'optimistic' asylum reform stalemate can be overcome

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Thursday expressed optimism that European Union ministers can break the deadlock on the contested migration reform package.



"I do hope that the ministers are ready today to take the last little step," Johansson said as she arrived for a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels.



One part of the reform in particular, the so-called crisis regulation for the event of a particularly strong influx of migrants, is currently the subject of intense wrangling.



EU states have so far been unable to to agree on a common position, blocking talks with the European Parliament. Negotiations on the sweeping migration and asylum reform package have become a race against time.



Negotiations on draft bills between EU countries and the European Parliament which are not concluded ahead of next year's European elections could have to start afresh with newly elected lawmakers or face long delays.

