Bangladesh gets fuel for 1st nuclear power plant from Russia

The first shipment of uranium for Bangladesh's biggest and lone nuclear power plant project landed Thursday in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka, an official with the project told Anadolu.

A special air cargo place from Russia brought nuclear fuel and landed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, said the official, who requested not to be identified.

He said that the fuel is expected to be handed over Oct. 5 to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project authority.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend a virtual handover ceremony.

The Director General of Russia's nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, assured Hasina in July that despite the project facing many obstacles, Bangladesh would receive the fuel in September.

Bangladesh is constructing the $12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) with 90% Russian financial support. Bangladesh will have to repay the loan within 28 years with a 10-year grace period.

Rosatom is providing technical assistance for the project's implementation and is expected to meet Bangladesh's growing electricity needs and contribute to its socio-economic development.

The plant in the western district of Pabna consists of two units, each having a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.

Bangladesh is expected to launch the first unit next September.