Russian defense minister inspects implementation of state defense order

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu inspected the implementation of the state defense order on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Shoygu visited a Tactical Missile Armament Corporation (TMAC) plant in the Moscow region.

Shoygu heard a report by the head of TMAC, Boris Obnosov, on the creation of multiple rocket launchers capable of firing guided missiles, it said.

"The management of the corporation presented to the defense minister of the Russian Federation the latest models of weapons launched into mass production, obtained as part of the operational development and modernization of high-precision weapons," it said.

Obnosov told Shoygu that the production of high-precision weapons increased two times in 2023, and the production of some other weapons three-and-a-half and five times.

Shoygu said he expects the defense industry will be able to increase the pace of production in 2024 and invited TMAC management to discuss existing problems, including a lack of specialists.