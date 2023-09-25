Uzbekistan’s foreign minister to visit Türkiye to attend joint strategic meeting

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit Türkiye on Sept. 25-27 to attend a joint strategic meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saidov will co-chair the third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group (OSPG), a ministry statement said.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations, and cooperation in multilateral platforms, while regional and international developments will also be on the agenda.

Türkiye became the first country which recognized Uzbekistan in 1991 and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop its relations benefiting from the close ties.