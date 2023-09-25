U.S. defense secretary, Kenyan counterpart sign defense cooperation pact

Kenya and the U.S. on Monday signed a pivotal defense cooperation framework during a visit by the U.S. defense secretary



The landmark deal stresses military interoperability, strengthens their partnership in the fight against extremist groups like al-Shabaab, and opens doors for Kenya to lead a multinational security support mission in Haiti with substantial U.S. support.



Kenya in August pledged to deploy a contingent of 1,000 well-trained police officers to help restore normalcy and combat the gang violence that has plagued the Caribbean nation.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged $100 million in assistance for the Haiti mission, highlighting the U.S. and Kenya's shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region and worldwide.



"Signing the framework for defense cooperation between our two countries reinforces the importance of our strategic partnership with Kenya," Austin said, adding: "It will help guide our bilateral defense relationship for the next five years."



Austin also expressed his gratitude to Kenya for hosting U.S. forces at Manda Bay, underscoring the importance of their strategic alliance.

SOMALIA, NIGER



Commending neighboring Somalia for its progress in the fight against al-Shabaab terrorists, Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting regional efforts to combat extremist groups.



On France's decision to withdraw troops from Niger on Sunday, Austin said the U.S. has not adjusted its defense forces posture.



He stressed the U.S. call for a peaceful resolution to the situation in Niger since a military administration took power this July, voicing the nation's commitment to preserving Niger's democratically elected government.



Kenyan Defense Minister Aden Duale echoed Austin's sentiments, describing their meeting as highly productive.



Duale proudly lauded the signing of the framework for defense cooperation, which lasts through 2028. He said it represents a significant milestone in relations between Kenya and the US and underscores their shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond.



Duale outlined three key focus areas of their discussions: reaffirming their strong partnership, enhancing military interoperability in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, and Kenya's continued contributions to international peacekeeping efforts.



"This cooperation will enable us to respond effectively to the ever-evolving security challenges in our region and beyond," Duale said.



Duale also stressed the potential for cooperation in the field of defense technology and innovation, saying that the framework would not only bolster Kenya's defense capabilities but also contribute to economic growth.