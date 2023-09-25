Pakistani journalist missing for months returns home

A Pakistani journalist known for his support to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has returned home around four months after he disappeared, police and colleagues said.



Imran Riaz Khan, a television anchor and YouTuber, went missing in May days after riots broke out across Pakistan following former premier Khan's arrest on graft charges.



A court in the central province of Punjab ordered police to find him, but his whereabouts remained unknown. It is believed that he was held by the country's powerful spy agencies.



Imran Riaz Khan, who is not related to Imran Khan, returned home safely on Sunday night, police in his home town of Sialkot said.



Khan's family and lawyer confirmed his return, but there wasn't any word on who had held the journalist.



Imran Khan's party welcomed the move, calling it a victory for truth.



Anwar Raza, president of the country's national press club in the capital Islamabad, said he spoke to Khan and he was in good spirits.

