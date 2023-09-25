Egypt to hold presidential elections in December

Egypt will hold presidential elections this Dec. 10-12, the country's election authority said on Monday.



Walid Hamza, head of the National Election Authority, said Egyptians abroad will cast their ballots on Dec. 1-3.



Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct. 5-14, he told a press conference in Cairo. If the race goes to a runoff, the vote will take place next Jan. 8-10 inside Egypt and on Jan. 5-7 for expatriates, he added.



Hamza said the presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision.



Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, has yet to declare his intent to seek a third term.



Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race.



Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.