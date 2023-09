Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to meet on October 5 in Spain

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold a pre-arranged meeting in Spain next month, Yerevan said on Sunday.

The talks on October 5 in Grenada will include French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and EU chief Charles Michel, the Armenian security council said in a statement, adding that officials will meet to prepare the talks next week.