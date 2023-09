U.S. Senator Gary Peters observes the Latchine corridor from the Armenian side of the border near the town of Kornidzor, on September 23, 2023. (AFP Photo)

A U.S. senator, leading a congressional delegation to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Saturday, said international observers were needed to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that people were "very fearful" about what was happening there.

"I am certainly very concerned about what's happening in Nagorno-Karabakh right now, I think there needs to be some visibility," Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, told reporters on the border.