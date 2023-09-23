Türkiye condemns ‘despicable attacks’ against Quran in Netherlands

Türkiye on Saturday strongly condemned "despicable attacks" against the Muslim holy book, the Quran, outside the embassies of some member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the Turkish Embassy, in the Netherlands.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara condemns the spread of these "provocative attacks," which are allowed to be carried out in European countries under the guise of freedom of expression.

"In response to these provocations, which are recognized by the United Nations as religious hatred and violations of international law, the countries where the attacks occur should now take effective measures," the statement further said.

Türkiye called on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary actions against the perpetrators and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also condemned the recent act against Quran on X.

"Against these sick provocative acts, these countries and their rulers must now take the necessary measures!" Akif Çağatay Kılıç said.

Earlier, Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of PEGIDA, an Islamophobic group, tore down copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of embassies of several Muslim countries, including the Turkish embassy.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.