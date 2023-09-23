News World Russia reports more explosions on its Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, September 22, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

One day after the successful Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, there have been renewed explosions on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.



"According to preliminary information, air defences have been working in Sevastopol," the Russian occupation chief of the territory, Mikhail Razvosheyev, wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.



Missile debris had fallen in a district north of the city, where the Black Sea Fleet has its main base, he added. This could not be independently verified.



Photos of a cloud of smoke in the sky were shared on social media, suggesting that there was a Russian ammunition depot in the affected area.



This is similar to Friday when the Russian side initially only spoke of falling missile debris, but in the end, the Ukrainian attack turned out to be far more successful: Ukrainian projectiles severely damaged the important and symbolic Russian naval building.



It remains unclear how many military personnel were killed or injured in Friday's attack.



Russian officials confirmed one death, but later corrected this information and spoke only of one missing person.



The head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, later said in an interview that at least nine Russians had been killed and 16 others wounded, including generals.



The Ukrainian military later also said that the attack had taken place while the fleet's leadership was holding a meeting in the naval building.



Russia's war against neighbouring Ukraine is about to enter its 20th month on Sunday.



Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet regularly bombard Ukrainian cities with missiles.



In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly succeeded in damaging Russian military objects - among others in Crimea.

























