Russia jails activist over Bucha, Putin posts

Russia handed a long jail term to a political activist on Friday over social media posts critical of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The accusations have been brought against a growing number of Russians who have spoken out against the Kremlin's large-scale offensive in Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

A spokesman for a military court in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg confirmed to AFP the activist Richard Rouz had been sentenced to eight years in jail.

He was detained in April last year after reposting a video that accused Russian forces of abuses in Bucha, a town outside Ukraine's capital that was occupied for several weeks, the OVD-Info rights monitoring group said.

Authorities accused him of spreading illegal disinformation and then opened a terror-related case against Rouz, 38, after finding a post that called for President Vladimir Putin to be killed to end hostilities in Ukraine.

His wife Marya Rouz was detained in April 2022 and released pending trial, OVD-Info said.

The group said she fled to Armenia, where she was detained and threatened alongside her son with extradition. She was released and has since then fled to Poland, OVD-Info said.

The monitoring group says some 20,000 people in Russia have been detained for speaking out against the conflict. Several high-profile political opposition figures have also been given long jail terms for protesting the conflict.







