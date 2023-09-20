Three killed in separate small aircraft crashes in Germany

At least three people are dead in two separate small aircraft crashes in Germany on Wednesday, according to authorities.



Two people died when a two-seat propeller plane crashed into a field around noon (1000 GMT) on Wednesday near the town of Neuenstein in western Germany, about 150 kilometres north-east of Frankfurt.



Another person was killed in a separate incident when a small aircraft crashed into a warehouse in eastern Germany at about 12:15 pm (1015 GMT) in the town of Großenhain, about 40 kilometres north of Dresden.



A fire broke out following the crash but was extinguished by the local fire brigade.



The body of the 62-year-old pilot was found at the crash site. Authorities said the pilot, who was flying a small microlight aircraft, was from the region and had taken off from the local airport in Großenhain.



No one else was in the aircraft at the time of the crash, according to authorities.



The causes of both crashes remain unclear and are now under investigation by Germany's Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Investigation (BFU).









