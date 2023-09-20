PROLONGED WAR IN UKRAINE IS IN NO ONES INTEREST, CHINA TELLS UN

China has stressed to the UN Security Council that it wants to play a "constructive role in a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."



To this end, it wants to cooperate with all members of the body and with all other stakeholders, China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Wednesday at a meeting of the council on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.



Peace talks must be facilitated because, he said, "a prolonged and expanded Ukraine crisis is in no one's interest."



To date, China has not condemned the Russian invasion.







