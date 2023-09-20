LONDON: WE WONT SAVE PLANET BY BANKRUPTING BRITISH PEOPLE

 Contact Us
The UK's interior minister emphasized the need for a pragmatic approach to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, acknowledging that the country cannot address climate change by imposing excessive financial burdens on its citizens.

Published September 20,2023
Britain's interior minister said on Wednesday the country needed to take a pragmatic approach to getting to net zero because it could not "save the planet by bankrupting the British people".

The comment by Suella Braverman comes ahead of a speech by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week where he is expected to delay some of the government policies which underpin Britain's long-term plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

"We have to adopt a pragmatic approach, a proportionate approach and one that also serves our goals and we're not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people," Braverman told Times Radio.

With a general election looming next year, Sunak sees scaling back some green policies as a way to win over swing voters. That would be a striking reversal for Britain which until recently was a self-proclaimed leader in climate policy.

One area of speculation is that the government could delay the introduction of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 from the current target of 2030, a move that would introduce new uncertainty into the car industry.