India might be behind killing of Canadian Sikh - Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Indian government could be behind the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Mr Nijjar was shot dead outside of a Sikh temple on 18 June in British Columbia (BC).

Mr Trudeau said Canadian intelligence has identified a credible link between his death and the Indian state.

He raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit, he said.

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Mr Trudeau said on Monday in the House of Commons.

Mr Nijjar was a prominent Sikh leader in the province of BC and a vocal backer of a separate Khalistani state. Supporters of his have said that he was a target of threats in the past because of his activism.

India has previously said he was a terrorist and led a militant separatist group - accusations his supporters call "unfounded".








