NATO military chiefs meet in Oslo to discuss defense plans, support for Ukraine

The NATO Military Committee Conference 2023 began on Saturday in the picturesque Norwegian capital of Oslo, with representatives from member countries gathering to discuss critical defense and security issues.

The presence of General Metin Gurak, representing Türkiye as Chief of General Staff for the first time, is a significant moment in the two-day conference, which will conclude on Sunday.

General Gurak's participation demonstrates Türkiye's commitment to NATO and its role in the alliance's efforts to bolster defense and deterrence.

During his opening remarks at the conference, Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, highlighted the close connection between NATO's regional defense plans and the national defense strategies of member countries.

He emphasized the need to assess the feasibility of these plans, which encompass a wide range of aspects, including troop levels, capacity development, command and control structures, logistical support, maintenance, replenishment, training, and readiness exercises.

Admiral Bauer stressed that the synergy between NATO's plans and national defense strategies makes consultation among member countries crucial as they work towards their common goals of security and stability.

One of the key topics on the agenda is the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Admiral Bauer expressed his support for Ukraine, noting the continuous progress of the Ukrainian army on the ground, while Russia appears to be losing ground in the conflict.

In addition to discussions about Ukraine, Admiral Bauer touched upon Sweden's application for NATO membership.

He highlighted the potential strengthening of NATO with Sweden's accession, which could bring the total number of troops from member countries to an impressive 3.5 million.













