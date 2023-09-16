Iran Guards detain dual national for 'organising unrest and sabotage'

 Contact Us
Iran's Revolutionary Guards reportedly detained a dual national on Saturday, accusing them of attempting to organize unrest and sabotage. This comes amid heightened security measures aimed at preventing planned protests, marking the one-year anniversary of a young woman's death in police custody.

September 16,2023
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday detained a dual national suspected of "trying to organise unrest and sabotage", the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, amid heightened security to thwart planned protests a year after a young woman's death in police custody.

The unidentified individual had "several smart phones ... and an appreciable sum of dollars" and was arrested by the Guards' intelligence arm in the city of Karaj, west of the capital Tehran, the agency reported, citing its correspondent.