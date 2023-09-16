18 members of foreign NGO arrested in Afghanistan

At least 18 members of a foreign non-governmental organization (NGO) have been detained by the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan's western province of Ghor.



"At this time, we have no information about the nature of allegations against our staff and are, therefore, unable or to comment or speculate about this ongoing situation," the International Assistance Mission (IAM) said on Saturday, saying that it was working for the "quick release of our 18 colleagues."



On Friday, provincial governor spokesman Abdul Wahid Hamas told local broadcaster TOLOnews that they had detained 21 employees of the organization including a US national on charges of "propagating and promoting Christianity."



"IAM has worked in Afghanistan alongside Afghan communities for 57 years and we value and respect local customs and cultures. We stand by the principle that aid will not be used to further a particular political or religious standpoint," the organization's statement explained.



The religious group says on its website that the group has been working in Afghanistan to improve lives and build local health, community development and education in partnership with the international Christian volunteers.



Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban government has imposed strict policies on foreign organizations. Most recently, they banned Afghan women from working for the UN agencies, citing non-compliance with their rules and regulations.









