 Contact Us
News World Putin: 1,000 - 1,500 Russian soldiers are signing up each day

Putin: 1,000 - 1,500 Russian soldiers are signing up each day

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday 270,000 people had volunteered to join the army in the past half-year, in addition to the 300,000 who had been mobilised. "Over the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army... Moreover, the process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 12,2023
Subscribe
PUTIN: 1,000 - 1,500 RUSSIAN SOLDIERS ARE SIGNING UP EACH DAY

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that 1,000 - 1,500 Russians were signing voluntary contracts to join the military every day.

Putin was responding to a question about whether Russia needed to introduce a new compulsory mobilisation to boost its military effort in Ukraine, something the Kremlin has repeatedly said is not necessary.

Over the past six or seven months, 270,000 people have signed voluntary contracts, Putin said - a figure slightly lower than the 280,000 that former president Dmitry Medvedev stated earlier this month.