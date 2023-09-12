Zelensky missing united condemnation of Russian war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the world is not yet united enough in opposing Russian war atrocities committed in his country.



Russia wants a policy of genocide to become the new normal, Zelensky said in a video address to Dutch students in The Hague, according to the ANP news agency on Tuesday.



"They want genocide to become something that plays in the backgound," the Ukrainian leader said, referring to Russia. "They want to freeze the war and turn shocking scenes into something common."



Following the G20 summit in India last weekend, Ukraine had sharply criticized the concluding statement which does not condemn Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but does stress the territorial integrity of borders.



The G20 group should have unanimously called on Moscow to end the invasion immediately, Kiev said after the summit.



Meanwhile Zelensky praised the Netherlands as an ally of his country.



"Their participation helps us to bring the world together for common values," the Ukrainian president, who had briefly visited the Netherlands at the end of August, said.



The Netherlands is one of several Western countries providing military aid to Kiev. The country is also looking to participate in the planned delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.



